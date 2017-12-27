Dave Murray’s weather disco…THURSDAY..December 28, 2017
.
More cold times out the door in the morning…cold this afternoon…not as cold…mid 20’s…still well below average. 13 for Thursday night into Friday morning and mid to upper 20’s on Friday…then the bottom drops out again…even colder over the long holiday weekend…15 on Saturday…falling into the single numbers by sunset and 15 on Sunday and Monday…for highs!…low single numbers for lows.
As for snow… its a strong northwest flow and limited moisture to work with…but expecting some light snow.
*** Some flurries Friday afternoon…limited
*** Some light snow Saturday and again Sunday…two Clippers…limited but thinking some minor accumulations are possible
.
This will be a run of very dangerous cold and intense wind chills…extra care for people and pets!