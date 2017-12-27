× Ex-UI Springfield worker charged with campus thefts, damage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A former University of Illinois Springfield employee has been charged with damage and thefts at two campus buildings last week.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that 33-year-old Russell Horrighs of Virden was charged Tuesday with burglary, theft and criminal damage to state supported property. Authorities say stolen and damaged items included several computers, television monitor and other electrical equipment. They say the incident happened at the school’s Public Affairs Center and Brokens Library during the overnight hours of Dec. 17.

UIS spokesman Derek Schnapp says Horrighs is a former university food service worker who last worked at UIS in 2016. Horrighs is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 4.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Horrighs and he doesn’t have a listed phone number to request comment.

Information from: The State Journal-Register