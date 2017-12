Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Did you received a sleep tracker for Christmas? Whether on a Fit-Bit, your smart phone or smart watch, you're not alone.

It's a big business, earning $5.6 billion over the last year.

Dr. Joseph Ojile, Medical Director of The Clayton Sleep Institute, tells us the benefits.

To learn more call (314) 685-5855 or visit claytonsleep.com.