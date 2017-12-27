× Judge refuses to dismiss St. Louis suit against the Rams

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A St. Louis judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the city of St. Louis and the region’s sports authority over the departure of the NFL’s Rams, meaning the case will likely go to trial.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh issued the ruling Wednesday.

McGraugh did dismiss a count of fraud alleged against other teams and owners.

The lawsuit filed in April alleges that the Rams failed to meet league relocation rules when leaving for Los Angeles prior to the 2016 season, constituting a contractual breach with St. Louis.

A message seeking comment from the NFL was not immediately returned.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.cm

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger Statement on NFL Lawsuit St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has issued the following statement regarding a judge’s denial of a motion to dismiss the case brought against the Rams and the National Football League by St. Louis County, the city of St. Louis and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority: “This ruling is another step toward holding Stan Kroenke and the NFL accountable for conspiring to swindle the St. Louis area out of the NFL team we supported with our hearts and our tax dollars.”