Missouri governor, first lady propose foster care changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri’s governor and first lady want lawmakers to make it easier for teenagers in foster care to open bank accounts.

Minors now often need a co-signor to open bank accounts. First lady Sheena Greitens says that poses challenges for some teenagers in foster care who might not have an adult co-signor.

Gov. Eric Greitens says lawmakers should waive that requirement for foster care children when they return for the next legislative session in January.

Both Eric and Sheena Greitens say they also want lawmakers to pass into law a recent administrative change that waives fees for children in foster care to get copies of their birth certificates.

Sheena Greitens says her adopted sister inspired her interest in improving the state’s foster care and adoption programs.