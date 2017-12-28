Central Missouri mail carrier arrested for DWI
BRUMLEY, Mo. – A postal carrier in central Missouri was arrested last week before Christmas amid suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
According to a spokesperson for the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report on December 22 that a carrier was out delivering mail while drunk. A deputy found the mail carrier, identified as Thomas Greschner of Brumley, on his delivery route and conducted a traffic stop.
Greschner, 49, was taken into custody and later charged with misdemeanor DWI. He was released with a court summons for a later date.
38.086425 -92.486847