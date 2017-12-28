Dave Murray’s weather disco…FRIDAY..December 29, 2017

Slightly better temperatures today from start to finish…no heat wave…upper 20’s in the afternoon…still well below average…but should fee a little better…then here comes the next pour from the Arctic…this is even strong cold over the long holiday weekend…17 on Saturday…falling into the single numbers by sunset and 12 on Sunday and Monday…8 for highs!…low single numbers for lows….even close to zero…away from the urban heat island…go below zero