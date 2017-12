Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. _ We are in the middle of the holiday season and health officials are expecting a spike in cardiac problems. It follows a national trend in which there is an overall increase of five percent more heart related deaths during the holidays.

But why? And how can they be prevented?

Dr. Elie Azrak, Cardiologist at SSM Depaul Hospital, joined at FOX 2 to talk more about it.