Protecting your pipes during this cold snap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – With bitterly cold temperatures across the St. Louis area, homeowners are advised to take steps to prevent pipes from bursting.

Water officials are urging you to be vigilant in protecting your pipes from freezing.

You’ll want to keep the water flowing down the drain and not on your floor. Don't let ice lead to burst pipes.

And when it comes to preventing frozen—and eventually, burst—pipes, a dripping faucet is not a bad thing.

If you have pipes underneath the sink, make sure the cabinet doors are kept open so the warm air from the room can circulate down there and keep them from freezing.

Homeowners should open all their faucets connected exterior walls and let them drip. It’ll add just pennies to your monthly water bill and potentially save you thousands of dollars in flood damage.