St. Charles man credited with saving life of man found bleeding in parking lot

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A man is recovering in the hospital after nearly freezing to death in downtown St. Charles.

Police said it's likely he was lying on a bitter cold concrete parking lot for nearly an hour before EMS arrived. They said they are investigating if he was assaulted or if he fell.

"It was a lot of blood, more blood than I have ever seen," said Owen Hensley, who alerted police of the injured man. "I followed a train of the blood to a man lying face down, no shoes on, half coat on."

Hensley said he was walking to his car parked near Jefferson and N Second Street when he came across the man. He said it was around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. He said he put the man in his car with the heat on and called 911.

Hensley said first responders told him the victim didn't have much time left.

"He said had I had not been there at the right time right place this guy would have died probably within 15 minutes," he said.

Hensley said the man was lying feet away from an ATM.

"I could barely make out what the guy looked like; just too beaten up," he said.

Police said the victim was having a hard time recalling what happened because he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Hensley said the victim's family reached out to him to thank him and said the victim will be released from the hospital within the next day. Police said they’re working to get surveillance footage from the area to try to piece together what happened.