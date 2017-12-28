St. Louis-area nonprofits continue winter outreach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - With the dangerously low temperatures expected to carry well into the long holiday weekend, community efforts to help the most vulnerable get out of the cold continued Thursday night.

“Experience for homelessness doesn’t define who they are,” said Irene Agustin, director of human services for the City of St. Louis. “It’s an experience that they are going through and it’s a really rough time for them.”

The Biddle House, for example, continues to keep its doors open so that anyone who seeks shelter from the cold has a warm place to stay.

“We’ve been able to meet the need, of someone who wants shelter,” Agustin continued. “We’ve been able to work with our partners at St. Louis Winter Outreach and other nonprofits to make bed space available. Our outreach goes and asks them, ‘Do you need help?’ or they’ll ask them, ‘Are you experiencing homelessness?’”

The city lead organization said that there is always a demand for more volunteers.

“If you could give up your time, St. Louis Winter Outreach needs help with the outreach and with shuttling, because we are going at a 110 mph just to make sure that the needs are met,” Agustin said.

If you would like to volunteer with any of St. Louis City outreach programs, contact Edwin Muhammad at (314) 657-1718 or muhammade@stlou.

You can also visit https://www.stlwinteroutreach.org/get-involved