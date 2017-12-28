St. Louis area shelters close to filling up as temperatures dip dangerously low

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Wednesday brought in another night of dangerously low temperatures prompting several St. Louis area services to take action and help those less fortunate.

St. Louis City Alderwoman, Cara Spencer said that the Biddle House which has a maximum capacity of 200 people held close to 100 people Tuesday night.

“Homelessness is an illness,” Spencer said, “there are a lot of folks that are just suffering from lack of job or mental illness. There are a lot of things that can make people homeless and I think being able to look past that and recognize that it’s extremely cold just walking from your car to your house, imagine sleeping in this.”

Volunteer group, St. Louis Winter Outreach said that the organization is in need of volunteers who can go out and help look for people needing help with getting out of the cold.

The organization said that on Tuesday, at least a dozen people were taken into a shelter.

The group said that they also need items such as winter hats, gloves, scarves, blankets and coats to give to the people they are taking in.

Spencer said that she has been collecting those types items on her own and will be collecting more of them on Thursday night beginning at 5 p.m. at Yaquis on Cherokee Street.

She said that those donations will then be taken to Patrick Center which in turn helps Biddle House.

“A lot of people were asking where they could bring stuff,” she said, “and they wanted the stuff to be used immediately rather than taking it to a charity and put it in the hands of folks who need it right now.”

The city has also announced the following:

Through partnerships with nonprofit agencies, volunteer groups and various departments within the City, winter operations efforts include increased outreach activities and additional shelter bed

availability to accommodate unsheltered homeless men, women, and children.

Individuals or families seeking shelter should please contact the following agencies:

Call St. Louis Housing Helpline: (314) 802-5444

Call United Way: 211

Go to the Biddle Housing Opportunities Center: (314) 612-1675

1313 N. Tucker St., St. Louis, MO 63101

Staff and volunteers from Biddle Housing Opportunities Center, St. Patrick Center, Peter & Paul

Community Services, Gateway 180, BJC Behavioral, Places for People, St. Louis City Continuum of Care, St. Louis County Continuum of Care, St. Louis Housing Helpline - United Way 211, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, St. Louis Winter Outreach Shelters, St.

Louis Winter Outreach Teams, Transformation Christian Church and VA Street Outreach are

working together to ensure that individuals and families experiencing homelessness are safe and out of the dangerous elements this winter.

For assistance in shelter coordination, please contact Edwin Muhammad at (314) 657-1718 or muhammade@stlou.

Services to assist people needing help in the cold also stretch across St. Louis County. That includes a shelter located at 10740 Page Avenue .

The shelter will remain open 24/7 until March.

For help with your heat or heating bills visits http://heatupstlouis.org/