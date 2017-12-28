St. Louis County stops carriage rides during extreme cold after lawsuit filed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger ordered the parks department to prohibit horse-drawn carriage rides at Winter Wonderland in Tilles Park when the temperatures get too cold.

The decision came just hours after an attorney for the animal rights group known as START (St. Louis Animal Rights Team) filed a lawsuit ordering St. Louis County to stop the rides through the park during frigid temperatures.

Attorney Dan Kolde argued there were rules in the City of St. Louis pertaining to St. Louis County, stating that horses cannot work in temperatures of 15 degrees or lower or wind chills of zero degrees.

Stenger's office issued a statement explaining that St. Louis County will prohibit horse-drawn carriage rides at Winter Wonderland in Tilles Park when the temperature is 15 degrees or colder or the wind chill falls to zero, "out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the horses and patrons, we have decided this is the best course of action".

Based on the latest forecast, Saturday’s carriage rides at Tilles Park have been canceled. Customers that purchased carriage rides for Saturday at Tilles Park can call Metrotix at 314-534-1111 to get a full refund. They can also visit http://www.metrotix.com.