Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Did you know that St. Louis is often called one of the most challenging places to live with asthma? In fact, asthma rates in children are twice the national average.

Can it be prevented?

Dr. Leonard Bacharier, Pediatric Allergist at St. Louis Children's Hospital, explains.

For more information visit: www.breatheeasyearly.com