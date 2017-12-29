× Data breach affects 29,000 SSM patients

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – SSM Health is notifying approximately 29,000 patients of a data breach after a former employee inappropriately accessed their medical records.

The breach occurred between February 13 and October 20, 2017.

SSM Health learned of the breach on October 30 and launched an immediate internal investigation. The company discovered an employee in the customer service call center had accessed protected health information of patients across several states, including demographic and other types of clinical information. SSM said this individual did not have access to any financial information, such as credit or debit card numbers.

The investigation revealed the former employee was focused on a small number of patients in the St. Louis area with a controlled substance prescription and a primary care physician.

SSM Health said it will provide free identity theft protection to the 29,000 affected patients upon request.

The company has said any patient who feels they may have been impacted but has not been contacted by SSM Health can call 1-888-710-9205 for more information.