Dave Murray’s weather disco…THE WEEKEND..December 30-31, 2017

.

Happy New Year everyone!

Here comes the next pour from the Arctic…this is even stronger cold over the long holiday weekend…17 on Saturday…falling into the single numbers by sunset and 12 on Sunday and Monday…8 for highs!…the lows…now thinking -4 for late Sunday night and -3 late Monday night…not record cold but big time cold…the coldest since 2014 in January and February.

As for snow… its a strong northwest flow and limited moisture to work with…but expecting some light snow and flurries…very limited

.

This will be a run of very dangerous cold and intense wind chills…extra care for people and pets!