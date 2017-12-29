Local non-profit providing dog houses, straw to pets without shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. – This weekend’s temperatures could be deadly for pets left outside. Gateway Pet Guardians, a local non-profit, hit the streets on the metro's east side all week to hand out supplies to help keep pets warm.

“This area is a resource desert, there’s no pet store, there’s no vet,” said Jamie Case, the executive director of the non-profit.

She said the non-profit spent hours on two Cahokia, Illinois streets on Friday afternoon, handing out dog houses and straw to keep dogs warm. She said she was grateful members of the community were accepting the help.

“People just kept on coming up to us saying I need help, I need a dog house, I need straw, do you have food, do you have a leash,” she said.

Case said the organization’s goal is to prevent homelessness for pets mostly on the metro’s east side. She said many of the people the group comes across loves their animals but don't have the resources to care for them, and that’s where the volunteers step in.

“It’s cold outside and the people are so thankful,” she said.

The organization also provides medical care for animals in East St. Louis and will pay to neuter them. They have volunteers who will pick the animal up, take it to the vet, and then return it to the home. Case said some families can qualify for a free dog program. You can contact the non-profit for assistance or to make a donation at their website.