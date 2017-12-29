× Recovery update for wounded Arnold police officer

ARNOLD, Mo. – A small piece of positive news for the family and friends of an Arnold police officer who was critically injured in a shooting earlier this month.

The family of Officer Ryan O’Connor said he remains hospitalized in critical condition, but his medications have been reduced and efforts to wake him could be forthcoming.

O’Connor was in the back of the head while transporting a prisoner to the Arnold Police Station on December 5. The suspect then shot himself and later died as a result.