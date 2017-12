Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ So you're hitting the gym for the new year. You're not alone. Getting in shape and losing weight are among the top New Year's Resolutions. Forty-five percent of Americans make new years resolutions, but only 8% stick to them and achieve their goals.

How can you be among that 8%?

Dr. Rachel Glik explains.

For more information visit: www.drrachelglik.com