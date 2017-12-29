Weekend winter festivities around St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. _The frigid weekend forecast forced the City of Kirkwood to postpone its annual Winter Fireworks Festival. Officials in Kirkwood said it all boils down to safety.

The fireworks are typically delivered at 10 a.m. on the day of the show and need to be guarded from multiple points all day. Donna Poe, Executive Director of the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District said they didn’t feel comfortable asking people to be outside in this weather all day before the show.

The festival is now scheduled for Saturday, February 10, 2018. A DJ will play music at Kirkwood Station Plaza beginning at 5 p.m. The fireworks display will be launched from the parking lot of Kirkwood City Hall (139 S. Kirkwood Rd.) at 6:30 p.m.

There are still several outdoor events planned this weekend for those looking to brave the cold to ring in the new year.

Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park opens at 10 a.m. Sunday (Dec 31) and will stay open until 12:30 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 1). Guests will get festive hats and noisemakers. Admission is $7 and skates are available to rent for $6.

Winterfest at the Arch is open from 2-9 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Skates rental is $12 for adults and $7 for kids under 10.

Take an evening stroll at the spot where the Missouri and Mississippi rivers meet. The Missouri Department of Conservation is sponsoring an all ages hike at the Confluence. The hike is from 4:30-6 p.m. on Sunday. The event is free but registration is required.

Westport Plaza will host a free New Year’s Eve fireworks show on Sunday at 6 p.m. ( westportstl.com

The annual Ringing of the Bells will take place Monday (Jan. 1) at noon in the downtown Belleville Public Square