Winterfest at the Arch closing for the season due to weather conditions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Winterfest at the Arch will close for the season due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chill. According to their website, they will officially close after Friday (12/29/2017) at 9 p.m.
“The Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebration is also canceled due to the weather. We apologize for any inconvenience. Come join us today from 2-9pm for the final day of Winterfest!”
For more information visit: archwinterfest.com