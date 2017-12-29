× Winterfest at the Arch closing for the season due to weather conditions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Winterfest at the Arch will close for the season due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chill. According to their website, they will officially close after Friday (12/29/2017) at 9 p.m.

“The Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebration is also canceled due to the weather. We apologize for any inconvenience. Come join us today from 2-9pm for the final day of Winterfest!”

For more information visit: archwinterfest.com