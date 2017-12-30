× Basketball regular gets Michigan gym named after him

LEMAY TOWNSHIP, Mo. – A high school in the St. Louis area has named its gymnasium after a man it considers its No. 1 fan.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Notre Dame High School’s gym is named after 77-year-old Charles Tabor. The decision came from James and Beth Lundy, a student’s parents who were top bidders this and last year for auctioning the gym’s naming rights.

Tabor, who’s been blind almost all his life, first showed up at Notre Dame 19 years ago after hearing about a Christmas program at the school. He says he was looking for ways to connect with the city he grew up in at the time.

Since then, Tabor has attended events at the school ranging from sports games to concerts.

Students say Tabor enhances the school experience.