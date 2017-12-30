Donate to support PACT Camp & Shop with a Cop for local children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - PACT, Police and Children Together, is a camp that builds positive relationships between police and kids during a week long summer camp full of fun activities. Everything, including food, snacks, and transportation is provided by the police.

PACT Camp was developed over 20 years ago by the Law Enforcement Foundation of Illinois. The purpose of the camp program is to give kids an opportunity to become involved in positive summer activities and to promote a positive image of police, community, and of themselves.

Officer Brandon Sellers with the SIU Edwardsville Police Department discusses the camp and its benefits, as well as their needs from the community to make this camp possible.

To make a donation to support PACT Camp & Shop with a Cop to benefit local children, visit: www.gofundme.com or www.facebook.com/pactcamp