Extreme cold is forcing cancellation of New Year’s Eve events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With wind chills expected between 15 and 30 degrees below zero this holiday weekend. Several New Year`s celebrations in the St. Louis area have been canceled.

Heading out to celebrate could even be downright dangerous.

Steinberg Ice Rink in Forest Park where people who love to skate will brave the cold this holiday weekend

However, if you were wanting to do some ice skating in downtown St. Louis this weekend Winterfest has been canceled.

Winterfest at the Arch has been impacted by the freezing temperatures.

The last skating session at the ice rink for the season ended last night. Winterfest is canceled for the weekend.

The closure includes a hockey tournament and a family friendly New Year`s Eve celebration. A spokesman for the Gateway Arch Park Foundation says the safety of our guest is our top priority.

Also, Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka is canceling its holiday in the park event. It was set to run through New Year's Day. Six Flags says it is ending its season now.

A spokesperson says they apologize for the inconvenience and says anyone who has season passes will have until April 29th, 2018 to process the pass.

Westport Plaza was scheduled to have fireworks and carriage rides for Saturday and Sunday. Those events now canceled due to low temperatures causing public safety concerns. Westport says it will reschedule the events but a new date has not yet been determined.

The City of Kirkwood has canceled downtown winter fireworks festival for the weekend officials say it’s all about public safety. "Fireworks require a guarding of the perimeter once they are delivered at 10am in the morning so that means someone has to guard this perimeter from several points all day and we`re just not comfortable asking people to be outside in this weather." said Donna Poe Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District Executive Director.

Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park however is open every day from 10 am until midnight through January 6th regardless of the weather.