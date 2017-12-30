Frigid temperatures won’t stop some New Year’s Eve events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The frigid temperatures have forced many weekend events to be canceled or postponed, but there are several unique New Year's Eve celebrations where St. Louisans can ring in the New Year.

For those who cannot stay awake to watch the clock strike midnight, there is a chance to ring in the New Year a bit early.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 31) the Magic House (516 S. Kirkwood Rd., 63122) is hosting a Noontime New Year’s Eve celebration for the whole family. The party is free with the cost of admission. Visitors can make noise makers, strike a pose with themed props in a New Year’s photo booth, and dance the day away while counting down to four o’clock when the party wraps up.

Busch Stadium may be dark this time of year, but Ballpark Village (601 Clark St., 63102) will be lit up Sunday night. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $75. Admission offers access to five venues under one roof for those 21 and up. Party-goers will get an all-inclusive package that includes drinks, party favors, midnight toast, entertainment and the ball drop.

Night owls and Harry Potter fans can head to the Barnett on Washington (3207 Washington Ave., 63103) for a one-of-a-kind New Year’s Eve celebration. Beginning at 8 p.m., guests will be treated to drinks, food stations, Quidditch Pong and a chance to meet real live owls. Tickets start at $150 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the World Bird Sanctuary.