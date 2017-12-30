MADD hosts NYE event as reminder to have a designated driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It is incredibly important to make a plan before all New Year's Eve celebrations to have a designated driver. This plan can include a sober driver with the group of family and friends that you're celebrating with or ordering a ride from another service.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is holding a New Year's Eve event at Waterway Gas and Wash from 12 to 2 pm in Creve Coeur. They will be handing out window clings and MADD's 'Tie One On for Safety' red ribbons to all Waterway customers. The ribbons are a reminder to have a sober driver all year round.

If you are unable to attend the event at Waterway on New Year's Eve and would still like a red ribbon, contact the MADD Missouri State office and they'll be happy to send you one.

For more information, visit: www.madd.org/missouri