Over 2,000 brave the cold to see the Garden Glow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Saturday night over 2,000 people came out for the Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden. But with tonight being the last night, as St. Louisans brace for sub-zero temperatures expected to move in the Metro Area this weekend.

The bitter cold may have put a handful of outdoor activities on ice, but it didn`t keep thousands from packing on layers and walking through Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Surprisingly, some at the Garden Glow didn`t mind the cold.

Families with children of all ages walked through the garden to glance at the lights that interacted with the music.

The piercing cold put an end to Garden Glow two nights in advance as organizers point to safety concerns are one of their biggest deciding factors.

The Garden Glow was one of many events that decided to close ahead of schedule as the cold is making the final decisions heading into the New Year.