Southeast Missouri man handcrafts unusually tall bicycles

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) _ A southeast Missouri man is creating an unusually tall mode of transportation.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 26-year-old Parker Bond handcrafts tall bicycles, a subcategory of what he calls “freak bikes.” The Cape Girardeau resident’s own cycle stands at 6 feet tall.

Bond first saw tall bikes in New Orleans, and built his first one last year. He makes his bikes with spare parts he collects and keeps in his backyard.

He says his creations are meant to be a financially and environmentally responsible mode of transportation.

Bond hopes to build taller bikes, and currently wants to build one that would stand 9 feet tall. He says he wants to keep tall bike-building as a hobby because “it’s about doing something just because it’s ridiculous.”

