The Thread – All is Faire!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roll out the the barrel of fun; the Thread is celebrating Octoberfest at the St. Louis Renaissance Faire! Tim is showing off his German side (sort of) as Team Thread takes part in some German-themed games. Spoiler alert: Tim may have a little axe-ident! Speaking of Axes, classical pianist Emmanuel Ax comes to town and surprises one special little boy. See how a community comes together to celebrate and surprise a special little girl. Learn how one organization is working to help men struggling with addiction and another is taking on the TASK of making sure every child gets a chance to play. Join Tim and Virginia for some play time and pray time, Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on Fox 2.