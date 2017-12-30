Three shootings in St. Louis City as the holiday weekend begins
ST. LOUIS – There have been three shootings in St. Louis City from Friday evening through Saturday morning.
The first shooting occurred around 6:50 pm Friday at North Kingshighway and West Florissant. A female teenager was shot in the left shoulder. She was conscious and breathing. There’s no suspect information.
Later Friday, at around 11:30 pm in the 2200 block of Keokuk, two victims of a shooting arrived to an area hospital by personal means. They are both in stable condition.
The third shooting took place at 2:45 am Saturday when a male was shot in the leg in the 800 block of Riverview. He is in stable condition.