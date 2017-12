Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fitness expert Arthur Shivers talks about making 2018 your most fit year yet. He suggests starting with your diet because that's the fuel your body needs to move. Find something fun that you can do consistently so that you're more likely to stick with it long-term.

For more information on training with Arthur Shivers, visit www.generation3fitness.comor call (314) 643-6331.