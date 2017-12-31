Missing Florissant man found safe

UPDATE: Orville L. Jackson has been found safe.

FLORISSANT, MO – The Florissant Police Department is on the lookout for a missing man.

Police say 73-year-old Orville L. Jackson hasn’t been seen since 9:30 am Sunday morning. Mr. Jackson is an African-American male, 5’10” tall, and weighs 114 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Clovermere Court an Linday Lane wearing navy blue jacket with fur on the hood, plaid shirt, and blue jeans. He also wears glasses and has a gray beard.

Mr. Jackson suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Orville Jackson, please call 911 or the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.