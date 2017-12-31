Free rides home New Year’s Eve to reduce drunk driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - New Year’s Eve is not just known as the biggest party night of the year. It’s also known as one of the deadliest nights on the road. In 2015, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 11 Missourians died over the New Year’s holiday due to an alcohol related accident, and alcohol was a contributing factor to more than 3,000 accidents throughout the year.

Safe Home After Every Occasion is a 365-day a year social responsibility program designed to make planning a safe ride home before a night out a habit. The program’s mission is to take the next step in responsible consumption efforts—moving from designating a driver, to the easiest step of all, planning your ride home before leaving the house.

Through its Safe Home program, Major Brands intends to reduce drunk driving. They're teaming up with Lyft to give free rides home ($30 ride credit) between 4 pm on New Year's Eve and 4 am on New Year's Day by using a special code. They'll be offering 1000 free rides statewide and 500 in the St. Louis area.

For more information, visit: http://www.majorbrands.com