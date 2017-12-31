Gateway Pet Guardians helping stray dogs & cats survive the frigid weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Gateway Pet Guardians is a nonprofit St. Louis animal shelter that brings hope to stray pets in East St. Louis while educating the community in order to eliminate homelessness for stray dogs and cats.

With the dangerously cold temperatures in St. Louis this week, Gateway Pets has been working nonstop to help homeless pets survive this frigid weather. They've been out knocking on doors and giving people the supplies they need to keep their pets safe, preferably inside.

They need help and donations from the community so that they can continue helping homeless pets in the area. They are in need of doghouses and money for veterinary care and supplies.

For more information or to make a donation, visit: www.gatewaypets.com