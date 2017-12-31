Homicide victims remembered in New Year’s Eve candlelight vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On a night usually set aside for celebrating, some are in pain. A vigil is being held Sunday, New Year’s Eve, to remember all of the murder victims in St. Louis from this past year.

This year, there were 204 homicides in the City of St. Louis. This tops the total for each year since 1995.

Families Advocating Safe Streets will hold its 26h Annual New Year’s Eve Candlelight Service at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ.

It`s a heartbreaking and annual ritual remembering those who lost their lives to violence and a New Year’s event that organizers would prefer not to put on.

The candlelight ceremony will include a reading of the names of those killed and call for an end to the violence. Elected officials, law enforcement and the families of the homicide victims will attend.

It starts at 4 pm Sunday at the Williams Temple Church of God in Christ located at 1500 North Union Boulevard.