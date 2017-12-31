× Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

TOKYO (AP) _ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States should be aware that his country’s nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat.

Kim was speaking in his annual New Year’s Day address. He said the country had achieved the historic feat of “completing” its nuclear forces and added that the has a “nuclear button” on his desk.

The customary New Year’s address was broadcast Monday morning on North Korean state television.