New Year’s Eve safety event reminds everyone to have a designated driver

ST. LOUIS - Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Waterway Gas and Wash team up for another year to prevent impaired driving

The Missouri State office of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Waterway Gas and Wash teamed up for the annual ‘Tie One On For Safety’ Event to remind everyone in and around the St. Louis community to have a safe and sober driver while ringing in the New Year. Red ribbon window clings were distributed to all Waterway customers as a reminder to have a designated driver on New Year’s Eve, as well as into the New Year.

The event started in 1986, Tie One On For Safety® is MADD’s longest running and most visible public awareness project. Some of the most dangerous days of the year on our nation’s roadways are between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

In 2016, from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve, there were 891 drunk driving fatalities across the country, accounting for 26 percent of all traffic fatalities (NHTSA, 2017). That is why every holiday season MADD asks the community to display MADD red ribbons (Tie One On For Safety) in or on their vehicle as a pledge to never drink and drive, and always designate a non-drinking driver.