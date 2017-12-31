Suspect in custody for Sunday morning homicide
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County police officers have arrested a suspect in the homicide of a male in his 20’s in North St. Louis County.
Officers were summoned to a shooting in the 11300 block of Bristol Rock Sunday morning around 11:30 am. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found one male victim of a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested a 23-year-old suspect at the scene, who officers say was an acquaintance of the victim.
The victim was not identified pending notification of next of kin.
An investigation is ongoing.
38.779978 -90.261290