Suspect in custody for Sunday morning homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County police officers have arrested a suspect in the homicide of a male in his 20’s in North St. Louis County.

Officers were summoned to a shooting in the 11300 block of Bristol Rock Sunday morning around 11:30 am. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found one male victim of a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a 23-year-old suspect at the scene, who officers say was an acquaintance of the victim.

The victim was not identified pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing.