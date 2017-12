× Vehicle crash kills 1 near Lebanon IL

NEAR LEBANON, IL – The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal crash that kill one person Sunday afternoon around 4:30 pm.

The accident occurred just north of Lebanon IL at Widicus Road and Route 4.

Authorities says the vehicle left the road, and caught fire killing the single occupant.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing.