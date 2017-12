× Widespread power outage in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. – Over half of the customers of Citizens Electric Corporation in Ste. Genevieve County are without power.

At 10:23 am Sunday, their website is reporting 5,788 outages out of 10,428 customers served.

According to their Facebook page, crews are responding to the outage and anticipate restoration in an hour. Their phone system is now working and they apologize for the inconvenience.