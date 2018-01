CLAYTON, MO – For the second year in a row SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital deliver the first baby of the New Year.

Landon Daniel Jerome was born at midnight on New Year’s Day, weighing in at 5 pounds, 10 ounces at birth.

The proud parents, Rachel Slattery and Daniel Jerome live in O’Fallon, Missouri. The couple has 2 older daughters Izzie and Layla.