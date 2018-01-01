Flu season is starting to hit the Metro Area hard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN and COUNTRY, MO - Doctors are saying this is the worst they have seen the flu hit our area in years. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the flu is widespread in 36 states including Missouri and Illinois.

Dr. Paul Hinrichs, the medial director of Total Access Urgent Care, said the flu is at an epidemic proportion right now. He said they are seeing flu A, flu B, a lot of cases of strep throat and a few other stomach bugs. Hinrichs said unfortunately none of them seem to be going away yet.

“I thought last night would slow down a little bit on New Year’s Eve and it didn’t, and this morning it’s 2 degrees outside and I had five people waiting in the waiting room at 8 o’clock to be seen,” said Hinrichs.

He said one of the problems is that with this flu is that the flu shot has not been very effective. There are medications that can help fight the virus and make you feel better but it works best if you catch it early.

“It’s usually a really high fever and an acute onset of symptoms,” he said. “Usually you are feeling ok and then it hits you like a ton of bricks with body aches and a burning chest cough.”

Hinrichs said at the Town and Country Total Access Urgent Care they are seeing about double the amount of patients they typically see. There are 16 Total Access Urgent Care locations across the area most of them are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.