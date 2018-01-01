Frustrated customers wonder when the water will flow again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – As the St. Louis area is in a deep freeze with sub-zero temperatures at night, water mains are breaking all over the Metro Area.

American Water has been inundated with over 40 water main breaks daily since the deep cold covered the Midwest this past week.

The cause of the breaks, cold air, cold ground and cracked pipes.

American Water has over 12 road crews out fixing water main breaks as fast as possible.

But they are not alone, several area cities are also dealing with water main breaks.

However, those without water are trying to make do this New Year's Day waiting for the water to be turned back on.