Minimum wage increases across Missouri

ST. LOUIS - Minimum wage workers in the state of Missouri get a pay raise Monday.

The minimum wage for the state goes up $.15 an hour January 1, 2018. The new minimum wage is $7.85 an hour.

St. Louis City approved a minimum wage of $10 an hour back in 2017. However, Missouri lawmakers passed a bill that blocked the increase from taking place. They felt the city’s minimum wage should be consistent with the state’s minimum-wage.

During the past five years, Missouri’s minimum wage has increased $.50.

The minimum wage in Illinois remains unchanged. A total of 18 states will see an increase in their minimum wage on New Year's Day.