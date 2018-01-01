Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Max is a two-year-old Treeing Walker coonhound. He's a very energetic boy and would be best suited in a home with no other animals and no small children.

Max loves going on walks and does very well on a leash despite his active temperament. He needs an active home and would make a perfect running or jogging companion.

Max came to the Metro East Humane Society from a local animal control as an owner surrender. He's a bit underweight at the moment, so he needs to gain 10 or 15 pounds to get to a nice, healthy weight.

If you are interested in learning more about Max, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online. The shelter has established new winter hours:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday - Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

