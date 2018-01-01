Max loves going on walks and does very well on a leash despite his active temperament. He needs an active home and would make a perfect running or jogging companion.
Max came to the Metro East Humane Society from a local animal control as an owner surrender. He's a bit underweight at the moment, so he needs to gain 10 or 15 pounds to get to a nice, healthy weight.
If you are interested in learning more about Max, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online. The shelter has established new winter hours:
Monday and Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday - Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!