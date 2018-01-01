Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Pet of the Week – Max

Posted 12:13 pm, January 1, 2018, by , Updated at 12:04PM, January 1, 2018

ST. LOUIS - Max is a two-year-old Treeing Walker coonhound. He's a very energetic boy and would be best suited in a home with no other animals and no small children.

Max loves going on walks and does very well on a leash despite his active temperament. He needs an active home and would make a perfect running or jogging companion.

Max came to the Metro East Humane Society from a local animal control as an owner surrender. He's a bit underweight at the moment, so he needs to gain 10 or 15 pounds to get to a nice, healthy weight.

If you are interested in learning more about Max, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online. The shelter has established new winter hours:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday - Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!