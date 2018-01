× Police investigating double homicide in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police detectives have been called to an area near the 5800 block of Kennerly Avenue near Hodiamont for a double homicide.

According to police 2 male victims were shot in the head. Both victims were declared deceased at the scene.

A Fox2 crew at the scene says over 50 shell casing were found on the ground.

The shootings mark the first homicides of 2018 in the City of St. Louis.