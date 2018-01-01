× Two charged in Belleville armed robberies

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged two men in connection with a pair of armed robberies in Belleville.

The robberies occurred December 29 at the ZX Gas Station in the 7400 block of West Main Street and in the 200 block of 45th Street.

Following a brief investigation, police arrested 25-year-old Jermane Hunt of Washington Park and 21-year-old Marquise Chairs of East St. Louis.

Both Hunt and Chairs were charged with two counts of armed robbery and jailed on $200,000 bond apiece.