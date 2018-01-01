× Wind chill advisory sees negative temperatures across St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – A wind chill advisory is still in effect for the entire bi-state region until 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Lows Monday morning dropped to -6° in St. Louis and wind chills fell below -20°. Wind chill values north of the St. Louis metro were closer to -30°.

Arctic air will continue to move into the region due to a strong high pressure system to the northwest. Highs Monday will struggle to climb to the upper single digits in St. Louis, despite tons of sunshine. To the south, temperatures should climb to the lower teens. Wind chill values will remain subzero, even through the afternoon.

Temperatures will fall a few degrees below zero again Monday night, with wind chill values between -10° and -15°.

Tuesday afternoon highs will be close to 20°, which is still about 20° below normal for this time of year. Wind chills should finally climb above 0° by the afternoon.

This dry and unseasonably pattern looks to hold over the next few days with temperatures forecast below freezing through at least Saturday.