Dave Murray’s weather disco…TUESDAY…January 2, 2018

Back to work for most folks…hope you have all had a wonderful holiday season!

No change today or all week long…pure and simple…big time cold day and night…thru the entire week…no records but intense cold…the Arctic high pressure and the northerly flow locked in…no snow…this is a cold, dry flow…chapped lips, cracked fingers and skin…This is a run of very dangerous cold and intense wind chills…extra care for people and pets! Looks little warmer…above freezing by Sunday with a rain and snow mix.