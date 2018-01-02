× Joliet Police investigate fatal shooting of 2 teens

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) _ Joliet Police are investigating the slayings of two teenagers who were shot to death while riding in a car New Year’s Eve.

The (Joliet) Herald-News reports that the teenagers and three other people were in a car Sunday night when they became lost shortly before midnight. The 21-year-old driver told police that when he attempted to drive away from two people who had walked up to his car, he felt the vehicle being hit by gunfire.

Fifteen-year-old Victor J. Arroyo and 17-year-old Aliyah M. Salazar were shot. Both were rushed to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where they were pronounced dead.

Police ask that anyone with information to call its Investigations Division at 815-724-3020. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can call Will County CrimeStoppers at 800-323-6734.